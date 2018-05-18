Edmonton Oilers sign Swedish Elite League defenceman

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a Swedish defenceman to a one-year contract.

Joel Persson, 24, appeared in 51 games last season with the Swedish Hockey League’s Vaxjo Lakers, recording 34 points, eight penalty minutes and a +17 rating.

He also posted five points and a +6 rating in 13 playoff games, helping the Lakers to a league championship.

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Joel Persson to a one-year contract & will assign him to the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League for the 2018-19 season. pic.twitter.com/DGukKMWFqG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 18, 2018

Persson is a five-foot-11-inch-tall, 170-pound defenceman who’s spent six seasons in the Sweden Division 1, from 2011 to 2017.

“We are excited to have Joel join our organization,” Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli said. “He has progressed rapidly in the last year and has shown a very good offensive side to his game which is compatible with some of our needs.”

Chiarelli said Persson will return to the Vaxjo Lakers next season.

The Oilers have the right of recall, but the Oilers GM said he wants to see the defenceman develop his game in the Swedish Elite League next season.