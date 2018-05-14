Oilers sign goaltending prospect to entry-level deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a goalie who they selected in last year’s NHL draft to an entry-level contract.

Stuart Skinner has signed a three-year deal with the Oilers.

READ MORE: Ty Rattie raring to roll after signing new deal with Edmonton Oilers

On Sunday, Skinner helped the Swift Current Broncos capture their first Western Hockey League championship in 25 years. He recorded a shutout against the Everett Silvertips in Sunday’s deciding game.

#Oilers goalie prospect Stuart Skinner stopped all 31 shots he faced last night for his 6th shutout of the post-season as the @SCBroncos captured @TheWHL championship & advanced to the @MCMemorialCup! pic.twitter.com/ovXPjo1eGk — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 14, 2018

The 19-year-old was traded to the Broncos during the season after spending his entire WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

He appeared in 25 games with the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 16-6-2 record, a 2.68 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli talks disappointing season: ‘I expect this team to be in the playoffs next year’

Skinner was selected in the third round, 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.