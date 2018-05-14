Oilers sign goaltending prospect to entry-level deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed a goalie who they selected in last year’s NHL draft to an entry-level contract.
Stuart Skinner has signed a three-year deal with the Oilers.
READ MORE: Ty Rattie raring to roll after signing new deal with Edmonton Oilers
On Sunday, Skinner helped the Swift Current Broncos capture their first Western Hockey League championship in 25 years. He recorded a shutout against the Everett Silvertips in Sunday’s deciding game.
The 19-year-old was traded to the Broncos during the season after spending his entire WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.
He appeared in 25 games with the Broncos during the regular season, posting a 16-6-2 record, a 2.68 goals against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts.
READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli talks disappointing season: ‘I expect this team to be in the playoffs next year’
Skinner was selected in the third round, 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.