Another reboot for Edmonton Oilers’ back-up goaltender spot

The Edmonton Oilers’ search for a reliable back-up goalie took them to Russia, to the KHL, where they found former second-round pick Mikko Koskinen.

Koskinen, who will turn 30 in July, is a big, at 6’6″ and 205 pounds. The New York Islanders drafted him 31st overall in 2009. He played just four games in the NHL, all in 2010/11, finishing with a save percentage of just .873.

“I was a kid back then. I wasn’t ready. Not even close. I’m a different goalie and a different person right now,” said Koskinen on Wednesday’s edition of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer.

Koskinen posted eye-popping stats with St. Petersburg in 2017/18.

In 31 games, his save percentage was .931. His goals against average was 1.69.

However, good KHL numbers don’t always lead to success to the NHL. The Oilers know that first-hand. In 14/15, Anders Nilsson was .936 and 1.17 in the KHL. The Oilers traded Liam Coughlin to Chicago for Nilsson’s NHL rights in July of 2015.

Early in the 15/16 season, Nilsson outplayed Cam Talbot but was relegated to the back-up role when Talbot’s game soared in December of 2015. Nilsson wound up playing 26 games for the Oilers, winning 10 and posting a .901 save percentage. He was shipped to St. Louis at the trade deadline.

On July 1, 2016, the Oilers signed free agent Jonas Gustavvson. His tenure with the Oilers included just one win in seven appearances and an .878 save percentage.

Al Montoya was Talbot’s latest back-up. Acquired from Montreal for a fourth-round pick in January of 2018, he went 2-2-2 in nine appearances. Montoya has one year left on his contract.

In the gaps between Nilsson, Gustavvson, and Montoya, Laurent Brossoit was the Oilers’ second goalie. Brossoit, 25, never fully earned the trust of coaching and management. His days with the Oilers will likely end when his contract expires June 30.

Koskinen will be a well-paid back-up with a cap hit of $2.5 million. With that type of money, the Oilers must be pretty sure he’ll be a competent and consistent option to give Talbot around 25 games off next season. That would be a welcome relief.