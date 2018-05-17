Winnipeg police nab two after early morning robbery and stabbing

Winnipeg police apprehended two suspects after a woman was robbed and stabbed earlier this week.

The victim told police she was walking along Maryland Street just shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Police were told two women approached the victim and robbed her of her belongings before one pulled out a blade and started stabbing her.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Officers located one suspect nearby on Sargent Avenue about an hour after the attack.

They found the other suspect, a 16-year-old girl, Wednesday just after noon.

Both women are in custody and face charges of aggravated assault and robbery.