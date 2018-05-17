Canada
May 17, 2018 1:03 pm

It wasn’t the jackpot, but Stoney Creek man wins $50,000

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Zvonko Kremenjas of Stoney Creek is celebrating after winning $50,000 in the April 28, 2018 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

OLG
A A

While some people have royal wedding fever, others have jackpot fever.

Friday night’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is a wallet-busting $60 million.

There are also 29 additional MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each.

READ MORE: Ontario OLG winner gets football prize months later

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says 62 per cent of Ontarians have told them that they would buy a new house if they won the lottery.

Eighty-eight per cent of would-be lottery jackpot winners in the province say they would travel.

And while Zvonko Kremenjas of Stoney Creek didn’t hit the big one, he’s certainly all smiles.

READ MORE: OLG to expand online gambling options; will include novelty and sports betting

Kremenjas won $50,000 in the April 28 LOTTO 6/49 draw after buying a ticket at On The Go Convenience on Lockport Way in Stoney Creek.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Lottery jackpot
Lotto 6-49
Lotto Max
maxmillions
Olg
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation
Stoney Creek
winning lotto numbers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News