It wasn’t the jackpot, but Stoney Creek man wins $50,000

While some people have royal wedding fever, others have jackpot fever.

Friday night’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is a wallet-busting $60 million.

There are also 29 additional MAXMILLIONS prizes worth $1 million each.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says 62 per cent of Ontarians have told them that they would buy a new house if they won the lottery.

Eighty-eight per cent of would-be lottery jackpot winners in the province say they would travel.

And while Zvonko Kremenjas of Stoney Creek didn’t hit the big one, he’s certainly all smiles.

Kremenjas won $50,000 in the April 28 LOTTO 6/49 draw after buying a ticket at On The Go Convenience on Lockport Way in Stoney Creek.