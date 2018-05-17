Guido Amsel guilty on 4 counts of attempted murder

Guido Amsel has been found guilty of multiple counts of attempted murder after a series of bombs were sent across Winnipeg in the summer of 2015.

“I have concluded that the person who sent these devices is Mr. Amsel,” Judge Tracey Lord said.

The Manitoba Provincial Court judge delivered her verdict in Winnipeg Thursday in the trial of the accused letter-bomber.

Judge Lord read from a written statement, saying Amsel was guilty of four of five counts of attempted murder, including attempts made against his ex-wife Iris Amsel and her former lawyer Maria Mitousis, but not guilty of attempted murder of James Block.

“I’m satisfied, based on Mr. Amsel’s conspiratorial beliefs about those involved in his civil legal proceedings that he had motive to harm them by sending explosive devices,” Judge Lord said.

“His motive was to punish them for their respective roles in the outcome.”

Amsel was charged with five counts of attempted murder and more than a dozen other explosive and mischief-related charges after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two law firms.

His trial began last October, and during the weeks-long proceedings court heard from several witnesses, including Winnipeg police officers, regarding evidence collected at a law office on River Avenue and Stradbrook Avenue and a business on Washington Avenue.

Amsel’s wife sobbed as the verdict was read. She was crying quietly and got louder and louder, consoled by friends around her.

Amsel was wearing a blue thin striped suit, a white shirt and a red tie. He also was clean shaven.

When he left the courtroom, he looked pale — almost a grey green colour.

He said “I can’t believe that” as he was escorted out with his hands and feet in cuffs.

His wife was sobbing and stayed until the sheriff told her to leave. Then she nearly collapsed outside the courtroom. And was sobbing in a corner with her friends around her and clutching a Kleenex.

Amsel has proclaimed his innocence since his arrest in July, 2015.

Before his trial he tried to fight the validity of a blood sample that was taken from him for DNA evidence. Amsel’s lawyers argued Iris Amsel was the person to blame for the bombings. Iris denied those allegations in court.

Amsel has been behind bars since his arrest.

In an exclusive interview with Global News from Headingley Correctional Facility, Amsel claimed he was framed and was at the centre of an elaborate conspiracy theory.

In delivering her verdict Thursday Judge Lord said she accepts Mr. Amsel believes his wife stole money from him and that others conspired to help her, but does not accept that theory is true.

“I do not accept that any of those things actually happened but I do accept Mr. Amsel thinks they did,” Judge Lord said.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 25.

-with files from Brittany Greenslade and Amber McGuckin