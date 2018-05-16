Man accused of killing estranged wife in Edmonton to ask for bail next week

Ahmadou Bamba Mbaye, the 41-year-old charged in the death of his estranged wife, Bigue Ndao, made a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Clad in an orange jumpsuit, Mbaye appeared by CCTV. He did not speak to the judge or enter a plea to his charges.

Mbaye was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (a knife) in the death of 33-year-old Ndao.

On Monday, May 7, witnesses told Global News they heard a woman’s screams coming from one of the Strathearn Heights units.

They said a small group of residents ran to try and help when they saw a man standing over a woman in a doorway, stabbing her repeatedly.

A bail hearing has been set for May 23, and court heard legal aid has approved funding to pay Edmonton lawyer Peter Royal for the upcoming hearing.

An agent appearing on Royal’s behalf indicated Royal would be seeking clarification from legal aid to see if all of Mbaye’s legal bills would be covered.

Members of the Senegalese community were at court for the appearance but told Global News they had never met the victim or the accused.