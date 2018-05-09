Edmonton murder victim fled Senegal with children; estranged husband charged

A 41-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his estranged partner who was found dead inside of a Strathearn home on Monday.

Court documents obtained by Global News show Ahmadou Bamba Mbaye has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (a knife) in the death of 33-year-old Bigue Ndao.

According to Xalima News based in Senegal, the family had two young daughters, who were both born in Canada.

Ndao’s sister told Xalima News that in December 2017, Mbaye decided to return to Senegal with his family to live there permanently. He confiscated his wife and children’s passports so they could not return to Canada. Mbaye also took a second wife.

Ndao was able to locate the documents and brought her children to Edmonton.

The sister said Mbaye was searching in Canada for three months before running into a family friend who was able to connect the pair by phone.

They met in a public place Monday afternoon before the incident happened.

Edmonton Police Service said officers found the woman dead when they arrived at a residential suite on Monday. Police said the pair had been estranged for “several years.”

“They were already separated so that just demonstrates once again that a woman’s risk goes up and increases when she leaves an abusive situation,” said Patricia Garrett, executive director of Wings of Providence. “Many people believe when she leaves, everything is OK. Her life goes on. But this, however, is not the case. It can take a long, long time for a woman to feel safe.”

On Monday, witnesses told Global News they heard a woman’s screams coming from one of the units.

They said a small group of residents ran to try and help when they saw a man standing over a woman in a doorway, stabbing her repeatedly.

Police confirmed Wednesday the cause of death was stab wounds and said this is Edmonton’s 11th homicide of the year.

Ndoa was a student at Metro Continuing Education. The Edmonton Public School Board has brought in it’s Critical Incident Support Services team.

“Support to the Metro School community will be ongoing as necessary,” said Carrie Rosa, a spokesperson for the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB). “Not everyone grieves in the same way at the same time, so we will work with the school community in the coming days and weeks to ensure they have the supports they need.”

Police said they would not be releasing the victim’s name as it “does not serve and investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.” however, they did describe the case as a “domestic violence incident.”

The Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters encourages anyone who sees something concerning in a relationship to phone police and if you can get the victim alone, let them know about supports that are out there. Information can be found at acws.ca or by contacting the crisis line at 1-866-331-3933. In emergencies, people should dial 911.

