Edmonton police investigate death of woman in Strathearn, arrest man ‘estranged’ from her

WARNING: Some of the details in this article are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Edmonton police have confirmed they’re investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old woman in the Strathearn neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service said officers found the woman dead when they arrived at a residential suite on Monday.

Officers were initially called to the area of 87 Street and 96 Avenue for a weapons complaint at 3:40 p.m.

The EPS did not confirm what had occurred at the scene.

Police have taken a 41-year-old man into custody and said the suspect and the victim were known to each other, though they were “estranged for several years.”

On Monday, witnesses told Global News they heard a woman’s screams coming from one of the units.

They said a small group of residents ran to try and help when they saw a man standing over a woman in a doorway, stabbing her repeatedly.

The neighbours ran to call 911. Not long after that, they said, the officers arrived and witnesses said police arrested a man.

Officers were seen canvassing the area. Residents told Global News they were asked if they were aware of any “violent relationships.”

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are still conducting interviews. They said charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said they would not be releasing the victim’s name as it “does not serve and investigative purpose and the EPS has a duty to protect the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”