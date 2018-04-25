Victim identified in Monday’s suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

New details are emerging about the suspicious death of a 25-year old woman in the Kildare neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers were originally called to a blue house in the area of 79 Street and 143 Avenue for a weapons complaint.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang at around 2 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, a house was surrounded by police and a victim on a stretcher was carried out to a waiting ambulance.

The woman’s family has identified the victim as Brittany Vandelagemaat. The mother-of-three died in hospital.

Not long after the original call, the tactical unit and armoured vehicle responded to the Norshire Gardens townhouse complex just a few blocks west of the home.

Officers had full vests and helmets on, and had their long guns drawn, focusing on one home in the complex.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were seen working in the backyard of that unit, as the tactical team left.

It’s unclear at this time how the two scenes are connected.