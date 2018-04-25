Crime
April 25, 2018 6:49 pm

Victim identified in Monday’s suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

By Reporter  Global News

Brittany Vandelagemaat has been identified by family as the victim of a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton Monday, April 23, 2018.

Credit: Facebook: Brittany Vandelagemaat
A A

New details are emerging about the suspicious death of a 25-year old woman in the Kildare neighbourhood on Monday.

Officers were originally called to a blue house in the area of 79 Street and 143 Avenue for a weapons complaint.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang at around 2 p.m. Monday. Shortly after, a house was surrounded by police and a victim on a stretcher was carried out to a waiting ambulance.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Suspicious death of woman, 25, under investigation in north Edmonton

The woman’s family has identified the victim as Brittany Vandelagemaat. The mother-of-three died in hospital.

Not long after the original call, the tactical unit and armoured vehicle responded to the Norshire Gardens townhouse complex just a few blocks west of the home.

Officers had full vests and helmets on, and had their long guns drawn, focusing on one home in the complex.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were seen working in the backyard of that unit, as the tactical team left.

It’s unclear at this time how the two scenes are connected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brittany Vandelagemaat
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Edmonton Suspicious Death
Kildare
Norshire Gardens townhouse complex
Suspicious Death Edmonton

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News