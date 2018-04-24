Suspicious death of woman, 25, under investigation in north Edmonton

A woman died under suspicious circumstances Monday in northeast Edmonton’s Londonderry area and homicide detectives are investigating.

Police were called just before 2 p.m. to a weapons complaint near 78 Street and 143 Avenue in the Kildare neighbourhood. Two neighbours told Global News they heard a loud bang around that time.

Officers arrived to find an injured 25-year-old woman. She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where she died.

Police believe a second location four blocks west, at the Norshire Gardens townhouse complex near 143 Avenue and 82 Street, may be linked to the death and it remains of interest to investigators.

There was a heavy police presence — including a tactical vehicle and officers carrying long guns — in that area all afternoon Monday. Officers were seen looking through the backyard of an apartment unit.

Police also taped off two homes and an alley near 79 Street and 143 Avenue.

As of midnight, police said no arrests had been made in the death. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News