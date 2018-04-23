Tactical vehicle, heavy police presence in north Edmonton

There was a heavy police presence — including a tactical vehicle and officers carrying long guns — in a north Edmonton neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police crews were seen at an apartment complex near 143 Avenue and 82 Street just before 5 p.m.

Northbound traffic was blocked off on 82 Street between 137 Avenue and 144 Avenue in the afternoon but the road was reopened by 5:15 p.m.

Officers were seen looking through the backyard of an apartment unit. The tactical unit left the complex just after 5 p.m.

Police taped off two homes and an alley near 79 Street and 143 Avenue.

Police said they responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Two neighbours told Global News they heard a loud bang at around 2 p.m.

— More to come…