Crime
April 23, 2018 7:20 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 8:27 pm

Tactical vehicle, heavy police presence in north Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Police Service was called to a weapons complaint in the area of 143 Avenue and 78 Street just before 2 p.m. Monday. It led to a temporary road closure and heavy police presence in the area. Sarah Kraus has the latest from the scene.

There was a heavy police presence — including a tactical vehicle and officers carrying long guns — in a north Edmonton neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

Police crews were seen at an apartment complex near 143 Avenue and 82 Street just before 5 p.m.

Northbound traffic was blocked off on 82 Street between 137 Avenue and 144 Avenue in the afternoon but the road was reopened by 5:15 p.m.

Officers were seen looking through the backyard of an apartment unit. The tactical unit left the complex just after 5 p.m.

Police taped off two homes and an alley near 79 Street and 143 Avenue.

Police said they responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Two neighbours told Global News they heard a loud bang at around 2 p.m.

— More to come… 

Edmonton police tactical unit seen near 82 Street and 137 Avenue.

Global News
Edmonton police tactical unit seen near 82 Street and 137 Avenue.

Global News
Edmonton police closed off traffic in the north end on April 23, 2018.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Edmonton police block off two homes and an alley near 79 Street and 143 Avenue April 23, 2018.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Edmonton police block off two homes and an alley near 79 Street and 143 Avenue April 23, 2018.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

