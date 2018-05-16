City of Vancouver to vote on banning single-use containers, straws

Vancouver City council is set to vote on the future of plastic straws and styrofoam cups and containers Tuesday.

Staff will be presenting their Single Use Reduction Strategy policy at city hall. It’s part of the city’s goal to get to zero waste by 2040.

If approved, new bylaws could be in place by the fall of 2019.

The city says 2.6 million disposable cups and two million plastic bags are thrown in the trash every week, with cups making up about half of all items collected in public trash bins or as litter. It says taking care of them costs about $2.5 million a year.

The city has been looking at ways to cut back on waste from disposable items since 2016, and kicked off an initial period of consultation last summer.

Earlier this month, Deep Cove became the first community in Metro Vancouver to ban plastic straws.

Several chains in Vancouver are already giving out straws only when asked and the Vancouver Aquarium, where straws have not been available for the last 10 years, is urging others to follow suit.

