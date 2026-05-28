‘Out of control wildfire’ in central Manitoba quadruples in size

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An out-of-control wildfire burning outside of Easterville, Man., that was 55 hectares in the province’s initial report Monday has since almost quadrupled in size.

The fire was said to be about one kilometre southwest of Easterville, and was burning at an estimated 400 hectares, the province said in a statement to Global News Thursday.

There is “no indication the community is at risk,” it added.

Air attacks, ground crews, and heavy equipment are on-site at the fire.

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“The province is in communication with nearby communities, Indigenous Services Canada and the RCMP,” the statement said.

This wildfire is approximately one-and-a-half times the size of the University of Manitoba’s Fort Garry campus, according to the campus size reported on the university website.

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Manitoba’s FireView map shows seven fires burning provincewide.

The blaze outside of Easterville is the only one said to be out of control.