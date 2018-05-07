Deep Cove’s plastic straw ban starts today

Store and restaurant owners in Deep Cove are ditching the plastic straws starting Monday.

The move is the first for a community in Metro Vancouver although several independent businesses have taken it upon themselves to get rid of plastic straws.

Straws are also disappearing from several Okanagan communities.

The City of Vancouver has recommended banning straws along with plastic and Styrofoam single-use containers, part of their citywide waste reduction plan that goes to a council vote this month.

Several chains in the city are already only giving out straws when asked and the Vancouver Aquarium, where straws have not been available for the last 10 years, is urging others to follow suit.

“Last year, the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup picked up just under 18,000 straws from coastlines across the country,” Dolf DeJong, vice-president and Aquarium general manager told Global News.