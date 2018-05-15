Firefighters respond to several small wildfires west of Edmonton

Firefighters responded to several small fires along railroad tracks in Parkland County on Tuesday.

Chad Moore, the county’s deputy fire chief, said about 30 firefighters continued to work on the fires late in the afternoon but that the fires were under control.

The fires started in four different locations but did not result in much damage and crews were able to contain them, Moore said.

He added fire crews were working with CN Rail to slow down the train traffic in the area while the cause of the fires was being investigated.

In all, about a two-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of railway track was affected.

Moore said crews were expected to remain at the scene of the fires into Tuesday evening to ensure they’re under control.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, a fire restriction was in place in Parkland County, meaning fires are allowed in approved fire pits and gas or propane barbecues and fire pits can be used as well. However, no open fires or “major burn operations are allowed” until the restriction is lifted.

-With files from Global News’ Albert Delitala