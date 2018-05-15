Halifax police arrest alleged shoplifter at Armdale Rotary during rush hour

One person has been arrested following a theft at a business in Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday.

Few details have been released at this time, but Halifax Regional Police say the suspect evaded police shortly after the theft.

READ MORE: Air search underway for missing Windsor-area man

Police say they conducted a traffic stop at the entrance to the Armdale Rotary and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A large police presence could be seen at the rotary’s inbound lane from St. Margaret’s Bay Road around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Teens charged in connection with Halifax police officer stabbing appear in court

A canine unit also attended the scene.