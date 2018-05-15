Halifax police arrest alleged shoplifter at Armdale Rotary during rush hour
One person has been arrested following a theft at a business in Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday.
Few details have been released at this time, but Halifax Regional Police say the suspect evaded police shortly after the theft.
Police say they conducted a traffic stop at the entrance to the Armdale Rotary and the suspect was arrested without incident.
A large police presence could be seen at the rotary’s inbound lane from St. Margaret’s Bay Road around 6 p.m.
A canine unit also attended the scene.
