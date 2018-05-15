Video shows woman falling from SUV onto Toronto highway

Video has surfaced of a woman falling out of a moving sport utility vehicle and onto one of the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

The incident unfolded during rush hour near Black Creek Drive. A time stamp on a bottom corner of the video posted online shows it happened on Monday shortly before 5:45 p.m.

In the video, a white Nissan Rogue comes into view with the passenger side door open. A female passenger can be seen falling out into a live lane of traffic.

The woman then gets up, gathers her belongings, runs towards the vehicle and appears to grab something off the ground before walking to the shoulder of the highway.

A man could subsequently be seen emerging from the vehicle and walking around it.

Ontario Provincial Police were called in and eventually both the woman and the male driver were interviewed.

A police spokesperson told Global News charges haven’t been laid as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“As of today, we received further information regarding dash camera video that was on Reddit. That information was forwarded to the investigation officer for review,” said Const. Robert Knight.

He said the incident remains an active investigation.

“I know that obviously whether the person exited the vehicle or was pushed that would have great bearing on any future investigation that we would have to commence for that,” Knight said.

Global News contacted to the poster of the video, who didn’t want to be identified, said it appeared the woman jumped. The poster said she did not speak English.

When the driver got out, they said he looked as though he was attempting to get her to go back inside before eventually taking off himself.

The witness said the woman appeared to have sustained bruises.