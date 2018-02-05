Dashcam video shows bus spinning out of control, crashing on Coquihalla Highway

A trip to the Rockies took a terrifying turn on Sunday for a group of foreign students after their bus spun out of control on the Coquihalla Highway.

Dashcam video obtained by Global News shows the bus sliding wildly across the road, just outside Merritt, before crashing into the snow-covered median.

The group’s guide was sent flying through the windshield and he is now in hospital with a broken femur.

The group of about 30 Korean students was heading to Banff when the driver lost control around 10 a.m. Sunday.

No one else was injured.

Road crews say this accident could have been so much worse.

“People see that sign that says 120 kilometres an hour and by golly, they’ve got to do it,” said Al Quiring with Quiring Towing.

“Unfortunately they should maybe be doing only 60. This is a case luckily where he wasn’t going fast enough that the bus could have actually overturned.”

