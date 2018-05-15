Beastie Boys 592-page memoir includes a cookbook, playlists and more

Ch ch check it out — the two remaining members of the 1980s and 1990s hip-hop group Beastie Boys are coming out with a beast of a memoir, simply titled Beastie Boys Book.

The tome, at a whopping 592 pages in length, is written by Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond), with contributions from others, including directors Wes Anderson and Spike Jonze and actor Amy Poehler. Third Beastie Boys member MCA (Adam Yauch) died in 2012 from cancer.

Diamond and Horovitz inked a deal with Random House in 2015.

The book isn’t a straight-up memoir, either; it contains a graphic novel, a cookbook and mixtape playlists, among other things, including a map of the Beastie Boys’ New York City.

I'm not sure if you remember, but a while ago we said we were gonna write a book about our band. Well, it's almost done and it's coming out soon. This is what it's gonna look like. Kinda nice, right?

Pre-order it today at: https://t.co/GzF9zWlEJi

or: https://t.co/QLIZI2Imeu pic.twitter.com/KtkJNe1ZcM — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) May 15, 2018

According to the band’s website, the book will offer “revealing and very funny accounts of their transition from teenage punks to budding rappers; their early collaboration with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin; the almost impossible-to-fathom overnight success of their debut studio album Licensed to Ill; that album’s messy fallout; their break with Def Jam, move to Los Angeles, and rebirth as musicians and social activists, with the genre-defying masterpiece Paul’s Boutique.”

While Diamond and Horovitz didn’t explicitly say it, the book will most likely delve into the band’s later years and the passing of Yauch. In 2014, Diamond confirmed that he and Horovitz would no longer perform as the Beastie Boys out of respect for their late bandmate.

The hardcover book is available for pre-order on the official Beastie Boys site for US$49.99. It will also be available via Penguin Random House Canada for $66.00.

‘Beastie Boys Book’ goes on sale on October 30.