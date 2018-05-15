‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ trailer: Freddie Mercury comes to life in first look at Queen biopic

The first trailer for Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody — starring Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as lead singer Freddie Mercury — dropped on Tuesday morning.

The footage deliciously teases multiple legendary performances by the band, and chronicles Queen’s formation into one of the biggest rock groups in music history.

Culminating in their world-famous 1985 set in London’s Wembley Arena, the biopic looks to be a dramatic, fast-paced glimpse into Mercury’s ascension to rock-god status. The movie co-stars Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May and Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

READ MORE: ‘Lethal Weapon’ star Damon Wayans posts video, photos accusing Clayne Crawford of on-set violence

Bohemian Rhapsody has been in the works for at least eigth years. Originally, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was slated to play Mercury; however, he left the project in 2013 citing “creative differences” with Mercury’s ex-bandmates. Brian May later called Baron Cohen “an arse.”

The project ran into more difficulty later on when the original director, Bryan Singer, was fired after taking excessive time off for “health concerns.” Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) was brought on board to replace him.

(You can watch the trailer, top.)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ opens in theatres across Canada on Nov. 2.