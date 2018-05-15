Roberto Osuna’s leave extended as MLB continues assault charge probe

TORONTO – Major League Baseball has extended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna’s administrative leave to May 21 in the aftermath of an assault charge.

The league announced the extension for Osuna’s leave on Monday. The original seven-day leave was set to expire on Tuesday after news came out about the charge by Toronto Police on May 8.

The leave, which is not considered discipline by MLB, is a seven-day period that gives the league time to investigate. But the league does have the option to extend or shorten the leave.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.

Osuna’s first court date has been set for June 18.