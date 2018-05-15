Toronto Blue Jays

More
Sports
May 15, 2018 2:44 pm

Roberto Osuna’s leave extended as MLB continues assault charge probe

By Staff The Canadian Press

Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been put on temporary leave from the team after being arrested and charged with a single count of assault. Rob Leth has more.

A A

TORONTO – Major League Baseball has extended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna’s administrative leave to May 21 in the aftermath of an assault charge.

READ MORE: Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna placed on leave after being charged with assault

The league announced the extension for Osuna’s leave on Monday. The original seven-day leave was set to expire on Tuesday after news came out about the charge by Toronto Police on May 8.

WATCH: Blue Jays manager John Gibbons shocked him to learn about Roberto Osuna assault charge

The leave, which is not considered discipline by MLB, is a seven-day period that gives the league time to investigate. But the league does have the option to extend or shorten the leave.

READ MORE: Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna pictured in holding cell after arrest for assault

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.

Osuna’s first court date has been set for June 18.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Baseball
Blue Jays
Blue Jays baseball
MLB
Roberto Osuna
Roberto Osuna assault
Roberto Osuna blue jays
Toronto Blue Jays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News