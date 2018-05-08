Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna placed on leave after being charged with assault

Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been put on temporary leave from the team after being arrested and charged with a single count of assault.

Osuna, also known as Jose Roberto Osuna Quintero, 23, was charged in relation to an incident that happened overnight, Toronto police confirmed.

Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu declined to provide details on the incident to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Major League Baseball said in a statement that it “takes all allegations of this nature very seriously.”

“We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.”

In their own statement, the Blue Jays organization said it fully supports the decision to put the pitcher on leave.

“We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization. As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto police, the Club will not comment further on the matter.”

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna. pic.twitter.com/ZnPOCjDSoR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 8, 2018

Osuna, a relief pitcher who hails from Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, is in his fourth season with the Jays.

Prior to his arrest, the Blue Jays had planned to host a free Roberto Osuna T-shirt promotion at the Rogers Centre for the team’s game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Osuna is expected to appear in court on June 18.

— With files from Don Mitchell