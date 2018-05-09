Exclusive: Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna pictured in holding cell after arrest for assault

Global News has obtained an exclusive image of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna in a holding cell following his arrest for assault.

The all-star reliever is seen sitting on a bench with his legs outstretched wearing a dark shirt and pants.

Toronto police said Osuna, 23, was charged on Tuesday in relation to an incident that happened overnight.

Authorities did not provide any details on the circumstances of his arrest to protect the identity of the alleged victim. The Blue Jays closer has since been put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball (MLB).

MLB said in a statement on Tuesday that they take the allegations seriously and are investigating the circumstances of Osuna’s arrest.

The Blue Jays had planned to host a free Roberto Osuna T-shirt promotion at the Rogers Centre on Thursday but that was scrapped to feature infielder Yangervis Solarte instead.

Osuna is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Roberto Osuna. pic.twitter.com/ZnPOCjDSoR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 8, 2018

— With a file from Kerri Breen