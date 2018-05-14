Man charged in Calgary-area shootings: RCMP

RCMP have charged a Calgary man following reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the Airdrie, Alta., community of King’s Heights on Saturday.

At around 10:45 p.m., four shots were fired at a Lincoln SUV that was parked on Kingsmere Cove, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

“We heard a few gunshots and as soon as we looked out, the neighbours were coming out and after about 10 minutes, everybody was coming out and apparently there were gunshots and two cars shooting at each other,” area resident Rajdeep Gill said on Saturday.

The SUV fled the area and drove north towards Highland Park Boulevard with another vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV in pursuit, RCMP said.

“Airdrie RCMP officers, responding to the complaint of shots fired, were able to locate both vehicles and corner them on Highland Park Boulevard,” the news release said. “A high-risk vehicle arrest was executed on both vehicles resulting in the arrest of 10 persons.”

RCMP added seven of the 10 persons arrested Saturday were young people.

“All parties are known to each other,” RCMP said. “The persons involved in the shooting had previously been at a house party within the community of Ravenswood.”

RCMP Police Dog Services and Special Tactical Operations were used to search for firearms. A search around Highland Park Boulevard turned up a loaded firearm.

RCMP said the intended victim was targeted and there is no further risk to the public.

Jaskaran Singh Sidhu, 18, of Calgary has been charged with six firearms offences “including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, or disfigure and careless use of a firearm,” RCMP said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 14, RCMP said.

With files from Bindu Suri and Carolyn Kury de Castillo