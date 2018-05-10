Coquitlam RCMP looking for man missing since May 1

Coquitlam RCMP want the public’s help to find a 35-year-old man who has been missing since the beginning of the month.

Police said Kaven Oullette was reported missing on Tuesday, but hasn’t been seen since May 1.

His family is now worried about his wellbeing, police said.

Oullette is described as a Caucasian man, six-foot-two-inches tall and weighing 170 lbs. He has blond, curly, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.

Police said he may be driving a grey four-door 2008 Hyundai Elantra with B.C. licence plate IMNX2.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2018-14021.