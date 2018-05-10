Toronto woman pleads guilty to 2017 fatal hit-and-run in North York

A Toronto woman has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run crash in North York that killed a 63-year-old New Brunswick woman last year.

Erin Wright, 28, appeared in court Thursday morning with lawyer Clayton Ruby to enter the guilty plea.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2017, at York Mills and Don Mills roads.

Police said Debbie Graves from Riverside, N.B., was walking on the north side of York Mills, just west of Don Mills when a vehicle mounted the curb and struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the victim had been in town visiting on business and had just gotten off work at the time of the incident. She was staying at the Westin Prince Hotel not far from the collision. Wright fled the area following the crash.

Police said the suspect’s car was found a few days later with front-end damage at an auto body shop.

Wright was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, fail to stop at scene of accident causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and obstruct police.

Ruby said her client worked as a hairdresser and tried to turn herself in five days after the crash, but was told by police to come back once they needed her.

“After she heard that police wanted to arrest her, after the accident, she went and turned herself in on her own,” Ruby told reporters outside the College Street courthouse on Oct. 16, 2017.

Wright was arrested 10 days after the fatal crash and was released on $101,000 bail.

