Victim of Toronto fatal hit-and-run was visiting from New Brunswick

The 63-year-old woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday night in Toronto has been identified by Global News as Debbie Graves, who was in town on business from New Brunswick.

Graves, an employee of market research company Numeris, usually worked out of the Moncton office, but was working out of the company’s Toronto Don Mills office at the time of the incident.

Global News learned that Graves had just gotten off work at 11 p.m. and was walking back to her hotel, the Westin Prince, across the street when she was struck and killed. She was pronounced dead on scene.

READ MORE: Police search for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run at York Mills and Don Mills

Police said the driver of a 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue mounted the northbound curb of York Mills Road just west of Don Mills Road, striking the victim before fleeing westbound on York Mills Road.

Investigators said the vehicle would have sustained damage to the passenger’s side.

A witness, identified as Dion, told Global News that he was standing at a bus stop when Graves was struck.

Dion, also an employee of Numeris, said he ran to the woman’s side to see if he could help.

Dion said a friend who had been with Graves when she was struck yelled for help and said she would have to call the woman’s daughters.

Graves’ obituary said that she loved gardening and sewing, and was happiest when spending time with her family.

READ MORE: Woman dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

She leaves behind two daughters. Her husband passed away five years ago.

“The Numeris family was shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic news,” wrote the company in a statement to Global News. “[Graves] was an incredibly valued member of our team and we will miss [her] greatly.”

The company added that out of respect for the family, they will not be providing any further comment.