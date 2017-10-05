Crime
Woman dead after hit-and-run at York Mills and Don Mills

A female pedestrian was struck and killed at York Mills and Don Mills roads on Oct. 4, 2017.

Toronto police are searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run at York Mills and Don Mills late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before midnight south of Highway 401 and west of Don Valley Parkway.

Const. Clint Stibbe said the vehicle left the roadway, mounted the sidewalk and the struck the pedestrian.

Police said a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they are looking for a blue 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue with damage to the right front end.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

