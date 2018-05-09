Manitoba Moose pushed to the brink of elimination with 3rd straight loss

The red hot Rockford IceHogs took a stranglehold on their Central Division final series with the Manitoba Moose.

The IceHogs beat the Moose 4-1 in game three on Wednesday for a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Rockford has now won six straight playoff games after sweeping the Chicago Wolves in the opening round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Julian Melchiori opened the scoring for Manitoba just 1:19 into the second period after a nice setup by Chase De Leo. Mike Sgarbossa had the other assist on the game’s opening goal.

But the IceHogs quickly seized control with goals just 67 seconds apart. Tyler Sikura shoveled the rebound past Eric Comrie to tie the game at one. And just over a minute later Victor Ejdsell sent a wrist shot past Comrie to give the IceHogs the lead for good. William Pelletier added an insurance marker with six minutes remaining in the final frame and Matthew Highmore scored into the empty net to seal a 4-1 triumph.

RELATED: Logan Stanley reassigned to Manitoba Moose, AHL realigns divisions

Comrie finished the game with 37 stops for Manitoba. Rockford goalie Collin Delia made 36 saves as the IceHogs outshot the Moose 41-37.

Manitoba was 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

Defenceman Sami Niku suited up for the Moose after leaving game two with an injury. He registered four shots but was held without a point. The Moose were still without their leading scorer Mason Appleton who hasn’t played since game two of their opening round series.

The IceHogs will go for the sweep in game four on Friday once again at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

RELATED: Manitoba Moose thump Griffins, advance to Central Division Final