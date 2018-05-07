Logan Stanley reassigned to Manitoba Moose, AHL realigns divisions

WINNIPEG — With his Kitchener Rangers knocked out of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs, defenceman Logan Stanley is joining the Manitoba Moose for the playoff run.

The Winnipeg Jets reassigned Stanley to the Moose on Monday after the Rangers were eliminated in the third round of the OHL playoffs.

Stanley, 19, was third in OHL playoff scoring among defenceman with four goals and 12 assists in 19 playoff games. In the regular season Stanley had career bests in goals and assists. He notched 15 goals and 27 assists in 61 games.

The Jets selected Stanley in the first round, 18th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Moose trail the Rockford IceHogs two games to none in the central division final with game three scheduled for Wednesday in Rockford.

Meanwhile the central division will look a whole lot different next season after the American Hockey League announced a division realignment for the 2018-2019 season on Monday. The present seven team central division will have eight teams starting in the fall. The Moose are getting two new rivals as the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage move to the central from the pacific division, while the Cleveland Monsters are leaving to join the north division.

The only other change sees Colorado join the AHL as its 31st franchise in the pacific division.

The league will announce the schedule in the summer with the regular season to begin on Oct. 5.