RCMP search for suspects after oilfield office broken into north of Lloydminster
Maidstone RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying one, or multiple individuals, after an office owned by a local oilfield company was broken into on Sunday, May 6 at roughly 9 p.m.
Two ratchet sets, a drill, a grinder, an H2S monitor, a cell phone booster, a Bose wireless speaker, a duffel bag and oilfield tickets were stolen. The office is located north of Lloydminster near Highway 3.
The office’s security cameras were able to capture a truck entering and leaving the site. The truck is described as an older model Dodge Ram 3500, regular cab, with a black flat deck, headache rack with reflective tape, black bush guard and a black grill and bumper.
If you recognize the truck in the picture, or have any information related to this crime, please call the Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800.
