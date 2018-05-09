RCMP searching for truck stolen in Unity, Sask.
Members of the Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP detachments are asking for help locating a truck after it was stolen sometime overnight on May 7 in Unity, Sask.
READ MORE: Stolen cash, computers and fired employees make up SGI and health loss reports
The truck is a burgundy 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with aftermarket lights, a lift kit and a hood scoop. It had Saskatchewan license plate 364 JJU at the time it was stolen.
If you have seen the vehicle, or do see it, please call your local police service. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300, Wilkie RCMP at 306-843-3480 or Macklin RCMP at 306-751-2171.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.