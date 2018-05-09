Canada
May 9, 2018 1:26 pm

RCMP searching for truck stolen in Unity, Sask.

A picture of the stolen 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 truck that was stolen.

RCMP
Members of the Unity, Wilkie and Macklin RCMP detachments are asking for help locating a truck after it was stolen sometime overnight on May 7 in Unity, Sask.

The truck is a burgundy 1998 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with aftermarket lights, a lift kit and a hood scoop. It had Saskatchewan license plate 364 JJU at the time it was stolen.

If you have seen the vehicle, or do see it, please call your local police service. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Unity RCMP at 306-228-6300, Wilkie RCMP at 306-843-3480 or Macklin RCMP at 306-751-2171.

Global News