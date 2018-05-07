Vehicle crashes into bus shelter, sends one to hospital in critical condition
A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter on Monday, injuring one person and tying up traffic.
Police said the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of McPhillips Street and Logan Avenue.
Several lanes were closed to traffic, but were re-opened in time for rush hour.
Police said one person who was in the vehicle was sent to hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
