May 7, 2018 3:22 pm

Music Mondays at city hall draw attention to local artists

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Mayor Fred Eiseinberger launches the first of seven Music Mondays at Hamilton City Hall.

City of Hamilton
This was the first of seven Music Mondays at Hamilton City Hall.

A different local artist will be performing over the noon hour in the forecourt, each Monday that is not a holiday, throughout the months of May and June.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the initiative is part of the city of Hamilton’s music strategy which is “to try to promote more musical opportunities, more music venues, more music talent to come to the fore and share their talents.”

Mother Tareka was the first Music Monday performer.

A range of styles and genres will be featured throughout the series.

May 7              Mother Tareka                        (Funk)

May 14                Shanika Maria                        (Blues-Pop)

May 28            Brad James                            (Country)

June 4             Aubrey Wilson Quartet         (Jazz)

June 11               My Will                                    (Hip Hop)

June 18               Gillian Nicola                          (Folk)

June 24               Poesy                                      (Indie)

