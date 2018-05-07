Music Mondays at city hall draw attention to local artists

This was the first of seven Music Mondays at Hamilton City Hall.

A different local artist will be performing over the noon hour in the forecourt, each Monday that is not a holiday, throughout the months of May and June.

#LiveMusicMondays at City Hall has begun with a live performance from Mother Tareka! Come by every Monday 12pm-1pm until June 25. Schedule: https://t.co/gnAuXYUruK #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/TK2jPMF9Ai — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 7, 2018

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the initiative is part of the city of Hamilton’s music strategy which is “to try to promote more musical opportunities, more music venues, more music talent to come to the fore and share their talents.”

Mother Tareka was the first Music Monday performer.

A range of styles and genres will be featured throughout the series.

May 7 Mother Tareka (Funk)

May 14 Shanika Maria (Blues-Pop)

May 28 Brad James (Country)

June 4 Aubrey Wilson Quartet (Jazz)

June 11 My Will (Hip Hop)

June 18 Gillian Nicola (Folk)

June 24 Poesy (Indie)