Recipe: Grilled flank steak cabbage rolls from Vancouver’s Nomad restaurant
Niños Envueltos
Grilled Flank Steak Cabbage Rolls
Chef Ryan Reed, Nomad
Ingredients:
• 300 g flank steak
• 2lb lean ground beef
• 1 head green cabbage
• 3 eggs
• 1 medium Spanish onion, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup cooked red fife (or barley or rice)
• 1 tbsp salt
• 1 tsp pepper
• 1 tsp nutmeg
• 1 tbsp fennel seed
• ½ tsp chili flakes
• Olive oil
• ¼ cup parsley, chopped
• Tomato sauce
Method:
• Place whole cabbage core side up in salted boiling water; simmer until slightly tender
• Cool cabbage and peel off large leaves; dry leaves with a towel
• Season the flank steak with salt & pepper, brush with olive oil
• Grill to rare – this is to achieve flavour, do not overcook
• Chill the steak thoroughly; dice, and set aside
• Mix the ground beef with salt, pepper, spices, parsley, grains, eggs, and flake. Use a Kitchen Aid paddle attachment, or mix thoroughly by hand.
