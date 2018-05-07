Global BC recipes

More
Global BC recipes
May 7, 2018 12:29 pm
Updated: May 7, 2018 4:41 pm

Recipe: Grilled flank steak cabbage rolls from Vancouver’s Nomad restaurant

By Global News

Nomad Chef Ryan Reed shares his recipe for grilled flank steak cabbage rolls he will be making for the BC Hospital Foundation’s Dish n’ Dazzle event.

A A

Niños Envueltos

Grilled Flank Steak Cabbage Rolls
Chef Ryan Reed, Nomad

Ingredients:
• 300 g flank steak
• 2lb lean ground beef
• 1 head green cabbage
• 3 eggs
• 1 medium Spanish onion, diced
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup cooked red fife (or barley or rice)
• 1 tbsp salt
• 1 tsp pepper
• 1 tsp nutmeg
• 1 tbsp fennel seed
• ½ tsp chili flakes
• Olive oil
• ¼ cup parsley, chopped
• Tomato sauce

Method:
• Place whole cabbage core side up in salted boiling water; simmer until slightly tender
• Cool cabbage and peel off large leaves; dry leaves with a towel
• Season the flank steak with salt & pepper, brush with olive oil
• Grill to rare – this is to achieve flavour, do not overcook
• Chill the steak thoroughly; dice, and set aside
• Mix the ground beef with salt, pepper, spices, parsley, grains, eggs, and flake. Use a Kitchen Aid paddle attachment, or mix thoroughly by hand.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Hospital Foundation
Dish N' Dazzle
Global BC recipes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News