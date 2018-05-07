Recipe: Grilled flank steak cabbage rolls from Vancouver’s Nomad restaurant

Niños Envueltos

Grilled Flank Steak Cabbage Rolls

Chef Ryan Reed, Nomad

Ingredients:

• 300 g flank steak

• 2lb lean ground beef

• 1 head green cabbage

• 3 eggs

• 1 medium Spanish onion, diced

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 cup cooked red fife (or barley or rice)

• 1 tbsp salt

• 1 tsp pepper

• 1 tsp nutmeg

• 1 tbsp fennel seed

• ½ tsp chili flakes

• Olive oil

• ¼ cup parsley, chopped

• Tomato sauce

Method:

• Place whole cabbage core side up in salted boiling water; simmer until slightly tender

• Cool cabbage and peel off large leaves; dry leaves with a towel

• Season the flank steak with salt & pepper, brush with olive oil

• Grill to rare – this is to achieve flavour, do not overcook

• Chill the steak thoroughly; dice, and set aside

• Mix the ground beef with salt, pepper, spices, parsley, grains, eggs, and flake. Use a Kitchen Aid paddle attachment, or mix thoroughly by hand.