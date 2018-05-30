Ontario election 2018: Richmond Hill riding
Voters in Richmond Hill head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Reza Moridi (incumbent)
PC: Daisy Wai
NDP: Marco Coletta
Green: Walter Bauer
Geography
The riding is bordered by Highway 407 to the south, Highway 404 to the east, Elgin Mills Road, Shirley Drive and Major Mackenzie Road to the north and Bathurst Street to the west.
History
The riding has been Liberal ever since it was created before the 2007 election from part of the Oak Ridges riding, going to Reza Moridi each time.
