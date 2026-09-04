Week two of Quebec campaign dominated by debates on immigration, language

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The second week of Quebec’s election campaign is wrapping up after issues such as immigration and anglophone rights took centre stage.

The Parti Québécois, which has maintained its lead in the polls despite growing support for the governing Coalition Avenir Québec, is facing criticism after its leader stirred up controversy with comments about immigrants in schools.

In recent days, PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon linked immigration to overcrowded schools and the decline of the French language.

2:14 Quebec election campaign sees tight race in Montreal’s Verdun riding

Québec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal accused him of scapegoating immigrant children, while criticizing previous governments for underfunding the education system.

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St-Pierre-Plamondon was also criticized for citing data that includes the Quebec-born children of immigrants.

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Meanwhile, Christine Fréchette’s Coalition Avenir Québec was under fire after Élections Québec said language laws were forcing it to provide printed voter guides in French only.

Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard wrote an open letter expressing his disapproval after Élections Québec was accused of voter suppression by groups advocating for anglophones.