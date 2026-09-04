Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    September 4, 2026 at 5:38 pm

    It’s always the purple-hairs trying to ruin it for everyone.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. Speaker scraps planned legislature bans just days before fall sitting begins

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 4:51 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia's Speaker of the House Danielle Barkhouse speaks at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's Speaker of the House Danielle Barkhouse speaks at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. LXA/SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature says she is rescinding a decision to temporarily ban 36 people from the premises for allegedly causing a disruption in the gallery during the spring sitting.

The unexpected decision, released late Friday afternoon, comes as provincial politicians are set to return to the legislature on Tuesday following the long weekend.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislature sends out 36 letters, temporarily banning individuals from the house'
Nova Scotia legislature sends out 36 letters, temporarily banning individuals from the house

Speaker Danielle Barkhouse’s temporary bans came into effect on Sept. 1 following an incident in March that saw protesters against government budget cuts break into song and later yell, delaying a vote that was passed the next day.

Story continues below advertisement

Barkhouse said in a statement Friday that the Nova Scotia Arts Coalition, opposition parties and the Progressive Conservative government have all expressed their opposition to the bans.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Barkhouse says she’s still concerned about the protest, saying the disruption was unlawful and a breach of parliamentary privilege.

She says if it happens again, protesters will be removed from the gallery and could be barred from the legislature grounds and a committee room in a nearby office building if they persist.

“If disruptions of the house are permitted to occur unfettered, the house will be paralyzed and the work of elected (representatives) stymied,” Barkhouse said in a statement. “There is nothing democratic about this. The actions of the disrupters must not be condoned.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices