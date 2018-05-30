Ontario Election

Ontario election 2018: Pickering—Uxbridge riding

Voters in Pickering—Uxbridge head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Ibrahim Daniyal
PC: Peter Bethlenfalvy
NDP: Nerissa Carino
Green: Adam Narraway

Geography

This riding was created in 2015 from parts of the previous ridings of Ajax—Pickering, and Durham
and Pickering—Scarborough East. According to the 2016 Census, the riding has a population of 112,947.

History

Since the riding was created in 2015, there is no incumbent for this seat. In the 2015 federal election, the riding elected Liberal Jennifer O’Connell, who toke over 50 per cent of the vote.

Global News