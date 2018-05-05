Greyhounds even the score versus Bulldogs in OHL final

All square.

The Ontario Hockey League final is tied 1-1 after the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds doubled the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-2 Saturday night.

Matthew Villalta made 36 saves and Morgan Frost scored two goals and added an assist as the top-seeded Greyhounds rebounded from their overtime loss in Game 1 of the series.

The Soo’s Barret Hayton opened the scoring on the power play just 4:19 into the first period to send the crowd of 4,792 fans at the Essar Centre into a frenzy.

MacKenzie Entwhistle, who scored two goals – including the overtime winner – in the series opener, tied the game with 25 seconds to play in the first, also with the man advantage.

The second period belonged to the hometown Greyhounds, with Frost and Jack Kopacka beating Hamilton goalie Kaden Fulcher 2:49 apart to give the Soo a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

Brandon Saigeon netted a power play goal to pull the Bulldogs to within one goal of Sault Ste. Marie with 8:14 remaining in regulation.

But Frost put the game on ice with his second goal of the night, an empty netter, while the Greyhounds were short-handed.

Game 3 is Monday night at First Ontario Centre in Hamilton.