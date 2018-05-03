Sports
May 3, 2018 11:25 pm

Bulldogs beat Greyhounds in overtime, strike first in OHL Final

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton Bulldogs won Game 1 of the OHL Final versus Sault Ste. Marie.

Hamilton Bulldogs
A A

MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice, including the winner 1:57 into overtime, as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of the OHL Final.

Hamilton raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 4:00 mark of the second period on goals by Entwistle, Robert Thomas and Brandon Saigeon.

But the Soo evened things up with goals from Barrett Hayton, Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, who tied the game 5:53 into the third period in front of 4,780 fans at the Essar Centre.

READ MORE: OHL final preview: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Bulldogs goaltender Kaden Fulcher stopped 28 shots while Sault Ste. Marie’s Matthew Villalta made 26 saves.

The Greyhounds will host Game 2 on Saturday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bulldogs playoffs
Hamilton
Hamilton Bulldogs
OHL
OHL Final
OHL playoffs
Sault Ste. Marie
soo greyhounds

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News