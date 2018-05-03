Bulldogs beat Greyhounds in overtime, strike first in OHL Final

MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice, including the winner 1:57 into overtime, as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of the OHL Final.

Hamilton raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 4:00 mark of the second period on goals by Entwistle, Robert Thomas and Brandon Saigeon.

But the Soo evened things up with goals from Barrett Hayton, Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, who tied the game 5:53 into the third period in front of 4,780 fans at the Essar Centre.

Bulldogs goaltender Kaden Fulcher stopped 28 shots while Sault Ste. Marie’s Matthew Villalta made 26 saves.

The Greyhounds will host Game 2 on Saturday.