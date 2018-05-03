OHL final preview: Hamilton Bulldogs vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

It’s the best in the East versus the best in the West.

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds meet Thursday night in the Soo for Game 1 of the OHL final.

The series marks the first time since 2012 that the conference’s top two teams will play each other for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs bounce Kingston and advance to first OHL Final

The Bulldogs and Greyhounds split their two-game head-to-head series this season.

Hamilton won their first meeting 5-2 on Feb. 11. Five days later, the Soo destroyed the Bulldogs 10-0.

READ MORE: Bulldogs cage IceDogs to clinch OHL series victory

This marks the first OHL final for the Bulldogs in their three-year franchise history, while the Greyhounds last won the championship in 1992.

The winner will advance to the 100th Memorial Cup in Regina from May 17-27.

The Canadian junior hockey championship will feature the host Regina Pats along with the champions from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs beat Ottawa 4-1, clinch first OHL playoff series

OHL final Schedule

Game 1, Thu., May 3 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 2, Sat., May 5 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.

Game 3, Mon., May 7 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4, Wed., May 9 at Hamilton, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5, Fri., May 11 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*

Game 6, Sun., May 13 at Hamilton, 2:00 p.m.*

Game 7, Mon., May 14 at Sault Ste. Marie, 7:07 p.m.*

* if necessary