Impaired driving leads to 2 fatal collisions on Manitoba highways
Two Manitobans are dead after separate collisions on provincial highways early Saturday morning.
A 43-year-old man from Elm Creek was killed just after 1 a.m. on Highway 13 near Carman, Man.
RCMP said he was driving a pickup truck northbound when the vehicle rolled and he was ejected. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time and RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
READ MORE: Manitoban teenager dies in highway collision
Another accident claimed the life of a 30-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan First Nation just after 3 a.m.
RCMP believe the man, who was a passenger in a SUV, was travelling on Highway 6 near Ashern when the vehicle rolled. When the man exited the vehicle, he was struck by a pickup truck heading in the other direction.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man from Ashern, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death.
The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries. RCMP said alcohol was not a factor in the original collision.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after collision on Manitoba’s Highway 52
Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.