May 5, 2018 5:53 pm
Updated: May 5, 2018 5:56 pm

Impaired driving leads to 2 fatal collisions on Manitoba highways

Two Manitobans are dead after separate collisions on provincial highways early Saturday morning.

A 43-year-old man from Elm Creek was killed just after 1 a.m. on Highway 13 near Carman, Man.

RCMP said he was driving a pickup truck northbound when the vehicle rolled and he was ejected. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time and RCMP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Another accident claimed the life of a 30-year-old man from Little Saskatchewan First Nation just after 3 a.m.

RCMP believe the man, who was a passenger in a SUV, was travelling on Highway 6 near Ashern when the vehicle rolled. When the man exited the vehicle, he was struck by a pickup truck heading in the other direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old man from Ashern, is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death.

The driver of the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries. RCMP said alcohol was not a factor in the original collision.

Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.

