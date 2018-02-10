Traffic
February 10, 2018 1:44 pm

Manitoban teenager dies in highway collision

Reporter

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. Friday.

A 17-year-old girl from the RM of Lorne was killed after colliding with a semi-truck on Provincial Road 244 Friday night.

RCMP responded to the crash, which happened two kilometers south of Notre Dame de Lourdes, just before 10 p.m.

They believe a southbound vehicle, being driven by the teen, crossed over the centre line and struck a northbound truck, pushing both vehicles into the ditch.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The 42-year-old driver of the semi and his 46-year-old passenger were not injured.

Officers from the Manitou RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating. They do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

