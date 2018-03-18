Pedestrian killed after collision on Manitoba’s Highway 52

RCMP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Manitoba highway.

Sargent Paul Manaigre tells Global News it happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 52, southeast of Winnipeg.

A 42-year-old man was struck by the vehicle as he was walking towards La Broquerie.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manaigre says the driver of the vehicle was not injured, and was not intoxicated at the time. He says it’s unlikely charges will be laid.