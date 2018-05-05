Volunteers ponying up shelter for livestock uprooted by N.B. floods

While residents of waterlogged New Brunswick are packing sandbags and leaving homes, good Samaritans have come to the rescue of another group afflicted by the natural disaster: displaced farm animals.

Livestock uprooted by the flood have been shepherded to the Fredericton Exhibition grounds, which currently houses just over 200 horses, cows, sheep, goats and even zebu – a type of miniature bull.

According to Fredericton Horsemen’s Association president Charlie Miles, the exhibition grounds haven’t flooded since 1827 and he’s confident they will act as a safe refuge for the animals until flood waters recede.

He says it could take weeks before some of the animals are able to return home, since he expects some farms will need quite a bit of cleanup and repair.

The animals’ owners are working with around 15 volunteers to ensure the creatures are fed, comfortable and cared for during their stay at the exhibition grounds.

As of Friday, the Canadian Red Cross says more than 300 households in New Brunswick have registered to say they have evacuated from their homes.