Saint John dog training business collecting donations to help pets displaced by floods

A dog training business in Saint John has started an initiative that it hopes will help make the recent flooding easier on pets.

ABC Dog Training and Socialization Centre owner Bev Wells says oftentimes when these natural disasters happen, the needs of pets go on the back-burner.

“As humans, we understand the situation. But our pets, they don’t have that luxury,” Wells says. “We want to make sure that people are comfortable, but also their pets have an easier time.”

The Emergency Measures Organization said Thursday that Saint John has hit 5.4 metres above sea level — water levels not seen since 1973 — and will likely exceed that on Saturday when forecasts say the water level could reach 5.8 metres.

As a result, many Saint Johners have been forced to evacuate.

Rescuers had to help out a man and his cat near Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday as flood waters reached their peak.

Wells says she hasn’t yet heard of any pets being deserted.

“The SPCA is housing pets for families that can’t accept pets, so that’s a big strain on them financially and space-wise,” she says.

“We’d really like to do whatever we can to mitigate that.”

Wells says pet supplies, including dog food, blankets and dishes, can be dropped off anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 10 Time St., just off Rothesay Avenue.

Wells says if the roads are clear, she can pick the items up after 6 p.m.