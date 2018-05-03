Flooding forces highway closure between Moncton and Fredericton

The Trans Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton will close Thursday evening — and possibly for several days — as floodwaters continue to rise in New Brunswick.

The province announced the closure on Thursday afternoon. The closure will affect both west-bound and east-bound lanes and will likely begin at 7 p.m.

Traffic will be re-routed at Route 1 through River Glade and Route 7 at Oromocto.

Motorists who need to travel between the two cities are being urged to do so before the anticipated closure.

“Residents in southern reaches of the St. John River are encouraged to evaluate their resiliency and plan for the worst. Consider voluntarily evacuating while the roads are still safe to travel,” the province said in a tweet.

“Individuals should take action now to secure their homes and properties, and make arrangements to safely leave impacted areas, should conditions worsen.”

NB Premier assists flood victims https://t.co/MdKsupxCtx — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 3, 2018

The Emergency Measures Organization said Thursday that Saint John has hit 5.4 metres above sea level — water levels not seen since 1973 — and will likely exceed that on Saturday when forecasts say it could reach 5.8 metres.

Evacuate today. Saint John EMO warns that water levels are rising. Residents in affected areas may lose power, water & sewer services soon. You may also be isolated & First Responders will have trouble reaching you in an emergency. Call Red Cross 1-800-863-6582 #RiverWatchSJ pic.twitter.com/xRNZ4Fz0zo — City of Saint John (@cityofsaintjohn) May 3, 2018

The city of Saint John is advising residents in flooded areas to evacuate Thursday. It’s warning residents in affected areas they may lose power, water and sewer services soon, and potentially be unreachable by first responders in the case of an emergency.

Sandbags, warning signs, in Grand Bay Westfield. pic.twitter.com/vBBH2eoHwp — Ross Lord (@rlordglobal) May 3, 2018

