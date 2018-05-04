Kingston man faces several charges after he allegedly bites son
Police in Kingston, Ont., say a man is facing multiple charges after allegedly biting his young son.
The investigation began on April 30, after a woman alleged her ex-husband had bitten their son with enough force to leave a bruise.
Detectives say that while investigating the incident, they learned the accused had allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions after their relationship ended in December 2017.
They say the man was located on Wednesday and arrested at a north end address.
The 37-year-old Kingston man is charged with multiple counts of assault and sexual assault.
